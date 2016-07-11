The NL233 motor yacht presents a sportier option for those looking to build with the Turkish yacht builder, designed with fluid lines that stretch from the vertical to the stern.

Appearing as one whole, this signature Nuvolari Lenard design element creates a picture of continuity as well as making way for a number of other enviable features on board.

“It is impossible to have a nicely proportioned design by separating the hull and the superstructure,” says Carlo Nuvolari. “Beautiful buildings and automobiles are composed of integrated parts; so too should a yacht be.”

With a luxurious beach club and garage, a constant in the Turquoise Yachts portfolio, and sweeping sundeck that offers a flexible Mediterranean living area, the NL233 is an idyllic 66 metre with space for two 8+ metre tenders and a wealth of superyacht toys.



