Ocea Unveils 50m Nemo Ice

The project was conceived with explorers in mind and incorporates the shipyard’s military DNA.

“The concept, design and construction criteria of this vessel exquisitely mirror the spirit of the Ocea Shipyard, whose core business is the design and construction of military ships,” says press officer for Ocea, Andrea Sculati. “…from the dream of sailing around Antarctica – a lifelong dream for many owners – that is when the idea of Nemo Ice, a 50m megayacht with a gross tonnage of 499 GT, really started.”

Global exploration was one of the key requirements for this concept, which plays to Ocea’s strengths as a builder of robust vessels. The Ice Class motoryacht incorporates a number of features seen on Ocea’s military platforms. For instance, Nemo Ice’s davits are the same as those found on its military vessels, which can manoeuvre landing craft. While a technical area has been created forward of the raised aft deck that provides direct access to the main saloon and is under a metre from the waterline for quick and safe access to the tenders.

The practical approach continues into the engine room where easy access to mechanical equipment has been provided along with a six-square-metre workshop, which is paramount when voyaging in areas where there is little to no civilisation. These areas are directly connected to the crew accommodation via a central passageway that extends the length of the lower deck. This layout ensures crew can carry out their duties without disturbing guests while improving their efficiency and convenience.

“The shafts are integrated into dedicated structural skegs, which will protect them, along with the propellers and the two rudders, should the hull hit an iceberg or partially submerged objects — this type of construction being a typical feature of all the yachts Ocea has built so far,” says Sculati.

Two double and two twin en-suites are located amidships on the lower deck with the owner’s full beam master suite and private lounge situated forward on the main deck. While the crew galley and accommodation are located forward on the lower deck along with the main galley.

While Ocea pushes new yachting projects, work continues on several military vessels including an 85m all aluminium build, which the shipyard claims will be the largest aluminium vessel intended for military purposes.