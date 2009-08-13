The new luxury vessel will be both ABS and MCA certified and has been designed to provide chartering possibilities usually only available in much larger yachts.

The tri-level will feature lavish accommodations to rival larger super yachts including an on-deck master suite, two VIP cabins with in-line berths and two twin suites convertible to queen size.

Accommodations for up to seven crew members will also be provided as well as a tender garage and sufficient storage for luggage and provisions.

Design highlights include a 10-seater dining table and a helm layout exclusive to Ocean Alexander.

President of Ocean Alexander John Chueh said the 115 project was just the beginning of the relationship between the two companies.

“This alliance can give both companies a competitive edge and lead us to fascinating opportunities we may not have discovered independently of one another,” he said.

Ocean Alexander has 30 years of engineering experience under its belt while Christensen is a specialist in the construction of luxury yachts between 160 and 200 feet in length.