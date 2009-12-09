Christensen Yachts are currently in the final stages of engineering the vessel, and construction is scheduled to begin early in the new year for an expected delivery date in late 2011.

The first 36 metre superyacht has been designed by Evan K. Marshall to be equipped with features normally only found on much larger vessels.

The 120 showcases a genuine tri-deck arrangement with accommodations for 10 guests in an on-deck Master suite and four lower deck Guest staterooms.

Crew quarters are also located on the lower deck and encompass berths for seven crew, while the Captain has separate quarters designated on the bridge deck.

Obvious in her design is Marshall’s intent to fashion her with charters in mind. She boasts plenty of storage space for both guests and crew, as well as provisions.

Defining the new series is an innovative helm layout which is set to become a signature feature for future Ocean Alexander motor yachts. Also unique to the range is the tender garage which can accommodate a five metre tender.