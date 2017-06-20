CanO Water produce specially created aluminium cans that have the highest recycling rate of any drink product currently on the market. Their ethos; a promise to address the damaging impact that plastic bottles have on the environment, make them an ideal partner for Fraser as they look to the future of the oceans through sustainability.

A pratical replacement for plastic bottles in every sense, aside from being an aluminium can, the product also features a resealable closure, allowing consumers to drink while on the move. The cans use water from the Austrian Alps full of natural antioxidants and are available in both a still and sparkling version.

However this isn't Fraser's first or only endeavor when it comes to promoting sustainability, this year Fraser partnered with charity Plastic Oceans and created a program of education for their clients, staff and the wider industry. Their partnership with CanO Water is in direct response to Fraser’s passionate concern regarding the high consumption of plastic on board their yachts.

Demonstrating a serious commitment to tackling the issue of plastic pollution in the oceans. CanO Water will be distributed to all Fraser’s yachts and wherever possible used at all major yacht shows in which they have a presence, to further spread the message of the importance of minimizing plastic usage.

CEO of Fraser, Raphael Sauleau comments: “For the past 70 years, the oceans have provided Fraser with the fundamental resource for our industry. For us and the wider yachting industry to continue to thrive and for our clients to continue to enjoy the incredible experiences on board their yacht, we need to address the issue of plastic pollution in our oceans. Fraser’s partnership with CanO Water further demonstrates our commitment to this cause."

Raphael Sauleau continues: "We will be encouraging all our clients to have CanO Water on board their yachts and look forward to continuing to educate the industry and the yachting community on this important issue.”

In order to assist with the distribution of the cans to yachts on the Cote d’Azur, Fraser have once again teamed up with their long‐standing partner Vins Sans Frontiere who will be able to supply the cans to any yachts in the Riviera.

To mark their charity commitment, Fraser is hosting a private screening of the inspiring and award-winning documentary film ‘A Plastic Ocean’ with a special introduction by Executive Adviser David Jones on 27th June. During the screening, Fraser will be serving CanO Water and one of its founders, Ariel Booker will be present to help reinforce the important message of ocean protection.