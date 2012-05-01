In 1994 she was purchased by an experienced yachtsman, and with the help of Kusch Yachts in Hamburg, Germany, she was successfully reborn as Lone Ranger.

Measuring 77.7m (254’) Lone Ranger is capable of reaching a range of up to 31,000 nautical miles at 12 knots in complete comfort after the installation of Quantum stabilizers in 2004.

In the last decade Lone Ranger has cruised the world several times, including a trip to Antarctica and the Arctic polar ice cap – proving her unlimited capabilities. However, not only can she offer intrepid journeys across the world, but features a spacious interior, large open deck space and the perfect solution for the owner who likes to keep a low profile.

Lone Ranger is now available for sale through Y.CO at an asking price of $20,000,000 and is currently available for inspection in Freeport, Bahamas.