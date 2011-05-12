Designed by Tim Heywood, the 55 metre yacht is the latest in the Amels premium semi-custom range that enables clients to personalise their vessel without the prolonged waiting time of a fully-custom built boat.

The Amels 180 will feature several tailored specifications, including an extended Main Deck Saloon, a folding balcony in the Owner’s Suite, an extra large Sun Deck able to accommodate a Touch & Go helipad, and foldable swimming stairs incorporated in the swimming platform.

It will boast a beam of 9.4 metres, a Gross Tonnage of 650 tonnes, and will be able to accommodate 10 guests, as well as a crew of 15 (including captain).

Amels managing director, Rob Luijendijk, said: “We always welcome and listen carefully to new ideas and innovations from our clients, and with this yacht our design and engineering teams have been able to accommodate all the owner’s wishes.

“This has resulted in a high level of customisation and new features being incorporated into the specification for this Amels 180, and we’re delighted to be working again with Ocean Independence and Ocean Management on such an exciting project.”

Since the concept was introduced by Amels in 2005, eight LIMITED EDITIONS yachts have been delivered, with eleven more projects currently under construction.