Ocean is expanding its presence in the Americas where Conboy will oversee the operation and all new business development. Joining Ocean’s highly reputable and respected charter organization, headed by Daphne d'Offay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Conboy and his sales team bring a focus on brokerage and new construction sales; further bolstering the services offered by Ocean in the Americas.



Conboy's yachting experience spans over 30 years. He is an avid sailor and has held positions as captain, project manager, yacht builder, shipyard owner and super yacht broker. Throughout his career, Conboy has been involved with the construction, sale and repair of yachts ranging in size from 50'/15m to 315'/96m in six different countries, including the United States, Holland, Germany, Turkey, Canada and Italy. The transition to Ocean Independence allows him to provide clients with even greater global exposure, the ultimate in charter service and full management offerings.

Ocean is proud to be one of the largest yacht brokerage firms in the world. As a full-service company, Ocean covers all aspects of owning, chartering, buying, selling, building and managing private and charter yachts. It manages the largest charter fleet in the world with 115 yachts from 80'/24.38m to 300'/91.44m. Ocean recognizes Conboy as an industry leader and is confident in his ability to represent Ocean in the Americas.