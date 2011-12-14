Built like a commercial ship, the 27m Ocean King has the highest safety standards on the market in regards to seaworthiness. This intriguing, literally bulletproof, design is perfect for any purpose; be it traversing rough seas or relaxing offshore from any exotic island.

The Ocean King 88 works with the trendy image that has seen many upgraded, refitted and rugged superyachts such as tugs or fishing boats snapped up by owners after being revisited by famous architects.



The water lines of the hull are identical to that of any tug on the high sea, which use the center of gravity design viewpoint, the exercise of power, the freedom of navigation, load capacity and structural dimensions to reach optimum comfort and space.