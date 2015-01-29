Accommodating 12 guests in 6 cabins, the yacht was designed by Mauro Izzo, in close collaboration with the Owner. Ocean Paradise offers a unique, contemporary and fresh design that won first place in the Power Yacht over 50 metres category at the International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2014.

Ocean Paradise boasts a bright and spacious interior with light woods, glass walls and floor-to-ceiling windows in the main salon, providing unobstructed sea views and an abundance of natural light. Key onboard features include a master cabin with private balcony, Zen garden and a panoramic sundeck with waterfall Jacuzzi, indoor/outdoor gym and dance floor.

Her extensive panoramic sundeck is complete with Jacuzzi, indoor /outdoor gym, dance floor and exterior TV built in to the bar. Down at sea level guests will find a veritable armada of adrenaline inducing water toys at their disposal including Jet skis, Sea Bobs, wake boards, wake skate to paddle boards, kayaks, towables and a water slide from the upper deck.

The upper deck salon is every gamer’s heaven featuring a 55" TV to rip up some 21st Century gaming on the Play Station and X-Box, or head back in time on the Retro Arcade Games Table with 200 games; for the more traditional, have a flutter with the full range of card and board games.

Guests can enjoy the breathtaking vistas from the main salon’s floor to ceiling windows, or head up to the Stark-esque sky lounge for a drink at the bar. Finish up with movie night at the upper aft deck outdoor cinema or go for it and dance the night away on the dance floor under the stars.

This one-of-a-kind yacht fuses contemporary cool with relaxing interior and deck spaces. Ocean Paradise is for sale by Y.CO with an asking price of €29,950,000. Find out more by clicking here.