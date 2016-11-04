Read online now
Oceanco 88.5m Y715 Superyacht Makes a Splash

By Christina Tsangaris

Oceanco’s highly confidential 88.5m/290ft motor yacht was launched on 31 October 2016 and is now entering her exciting commissioning period. Its naval architect is courtesy of Oceanco and Azure, presenting a distinct identity that is iconic in its presentation.

Its exterior styling and interior design are by the Australian Designer Sam Sorgiovanni Designs. She presents a modern sporty look with a dark blue hull which is generously offset with a bold and contrasting white superstructure offering a contrast that is clean and sleek. 

With no sharp edges, she has an organic form coupled with large elliptical-shaped hull windows that complement Y715’s curvilinear profile. 

Although further details are confidential at this time, it is believed she has a beam of 14.5m/ 48ft, and a draft of 3.95m/ 13ft. as well as steel hull and aluminium superstructure. 

We will be releasing information on Oceanco as they come through, with updates soon to be released. 

