Its exterior styling and interior design are by the Australian Designer Sam Sorgiovanni Designs. She presents a modern sporty look with a dark blue hull which is generously offset with a bold and contrasting white superstructure offering a contrast that is clean and sleek.

With no sharp edges, she has an organic form coupled with large elliptical-shaped hull windows that complement Y715’s curvilinear profile.

Although further details are confidential at this time, it is believed she has a beam of 14.5m/ 48ft, and a draft of 3.95m/ 13ft. as well as steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

We will be releasing information on Oceanco as they come through, with updates soon to be released.