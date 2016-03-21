Measuring 85 metres, Aquijo not only marks the first delivery of 2016 for both Oceanco and Vitters, but the entrance of a stunning addition to both the global superyacht fleet and the Top 100 largest yachts in the world.

Working closely together, Vitters and Oceanco has brought the Tripp Design Naval Architecture and exterior styling to life. This ground-breaking sailing superyacht integrates outstanding sailing performance, state-of-the-art technology, reliable performance and exceptional space, comfort and luxury throughout her clean and contemporary Dölker + Voges interior.

Overseen by Master Yachts, the owner’s representatives and project managers, Aquijo is instantly recognizable on the water and offers an enviable experience on board thanks to a superstructure which blurs the boundaries between inside social spaces and outside deck areas.

Performing well at all points of sail and benefitting from exhaustive engineering and superior craftsmanship, there is no question that Aquijo is a real sailing yacht.

Her unique steering system, developed by Vitters Shipyard, translates the hydrodynamic forces of the underwater rudder blades directly to the flybridge steering wheels, providing the helmsman with immediate feedback and acute sensitivity to the feel of the boat, allowing him to experience the pleasure of sailing the yacht to its maximum potential.

Her 90 metre masts are two of the tallest masts in the world. Her performance sail plan is set up to be safe, reliable and simple to handle. Aquijo pioneers new territory on multiple fronts; she is an astonishing sight to behold as she sets off to sail the world’s oceans.