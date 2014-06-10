Oceanco Delivers Superyacht Y709 'Equanimity'

According to the revered Dutch yard, the etymology of the word equanimity derives from the Latin aequus meaning balanced and animus meaning spirit or internal state. The concept of equanimity—internal balance— is both profound and refined. Oceanco’s newly delivered 91.5-metre Equanimity is aptly named; from her exterior to her interior to her inner core, she is perfectly well balanced.

Equanimity has the distinction of being the industry’s first superyacht designed and built to be fully Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) compliant. Oceanco CEO, Marcel Onkenhout, says, “working together with Lloyd's Register and Cayman Islands Shipping Registry— we designed, developed, engineered and built a magnificent yacht, which will undoubtedly set new standards in the industry.”

The owners look forward to extensive world travel aboard their distinctive luxury vessel. Measuring 91.5 metres in length with a 14.5-metre beam, her chic clean exterior styling is the combined work of Oceanco and Andrew Winch Designs. The breathtakingly beautiful interior has also benefited from the quintessential touch of designer Andrew Winch. The inherent oriental-inspired themes yield a montage of sumptuous materials such as wenge, gold leaf, bamboo and marbles creating an opulent and soothing ambiance that complements the Owners’ China origins.

Equanimity provides luxury accommodation for 26 guests in a variety of flexibly configured staterooms— a magnificent master suite, three VIPs, three doubles and two twin staterooms. She has ample accommodation for 28 crew to cater to all the owners’ and guests’ desires.

The grandeur of the spa and beach club is complete with sauna, hammam, experiential showers, plunge pool and multi-faceted beauty salon. The spa area leads on to a fully equipped gym and Pilates studio that can be extended through a fold down platform at sea level, creating an indoor-outdoor wellness area that is unequalled afloat. Equanimity hosts two Zodiac Fast Rescue Ribs and two 10.5-metre custom Hodgdon tenders. Additionally, there is a spectacular 20m² swimming pool with jets. Providing a new benchmark in superyacht-based aviation, the upper deck boasts a fully certified helipad in accordance with CAP437 regulations as adapted for the PYC.

Equanimity is steel hulled with an aluminium superstructure and is propelled by twin 4,828hp/3,600kW MTU 20V 4000 M73L engines, enabling her to achieve top speeds in excess of 20 knots.