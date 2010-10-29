With the impressive series of Oceanco Yachts in the Y700 series such as the Y707 and the Y708, comes a new, natural design from Lukasz Opalinski. Project Magnitude is a yacht which exemplifies the innovation of superyacht design whilst maintaining the performance envelope of technical and operational feasibility.

Lukasz Opalinski, a designer with a luxury background, and John Henson, an ex-captain and solutions partner to Mr. Opalinski, created the concept combining aerodynamic styling with state-of-the-art technology and functional, luxury design.

Speaking to Project Magnitude’s designer at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Lukasz Opalinski noted, “it is full of innovative elements that we believe are ground breaking, such as her natural lines and the application of glass surfaces that create much lighter interiors and bigger visual spaces … a lot of the main key features include the watersports deck that opens up into a unified platform which allows you to launch jet-skis, submarines, anything, even take a morning jog.”

Project Magnitude offers a “super intelligent and intuitive environment designed to complement the elegance and comfort on board.”

Her interior reportedly furthers the design elements seen on her exterior, created with flowing interior spaces and an impressive split level owner’s apartment.