Following our previous news coverage on the Oceanco ES117, this video captures the essence of the design, the first of three designs to come from Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab and Weyves International Ltd.

Blending high fashion with superyacht design, the ES117 was conceptualised by couturier Elie Saab – a name synonymous with luxury and modernism.

The giant yacht’s exterior lines are a blend of futuristic and classic design, with expansive decks offering space for both a helicopter and submarine. Ezechiel Kauffman, CEO of Weyves International Ltd, describes the yacht as “pure creation”.

View video of the ES117 concept >>

The Weyves Couture collection is a concept created by Weyves International Ltd and Donald Potard, Founder of Agent de Luxe, blending the glamorous world of superyachts with high fashion from the world’s most renowned international fashion designers.

