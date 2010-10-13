Hosted in the 100-year-old Oceanographic Museum in Monaco, Mr. Mohammed Al Barwani, Chairman of Oceanco joined the International Seakeeper Society (ISKS) as its newest founding member. Barwani said he is, “personally and professionally committed to helping conserve the world’s oceans.”

After being acknowledged on stage by ISKS Chairman, Michael Moore, Barwani commented that he represented all of the employees of Oceanco by becoming a founding member – also raising funds for the event before-hand.

The prestigious black tie gala consisted of a live silent auction, a sit down dinner held in the unique environment of the Museum’s aquarium, surrounded by tanks of live tropical fish.

The ISKS, founded in 1996 by a group of yacht owners, developed an automated atmospheric monitoring system that could be installed on yachts and provide data to scientists at Scripps and NOAA – among other institutions – on the health of the oceans. Oceanco install the state-of-the-art Seakeeper 1000 monitoring units on all yachts they build.

The ISKS also present an award to an individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to ocean conservation. This year the award was presented to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II the day after, during an intimate reception in front of founding and board members of the ISKS.