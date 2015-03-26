With an exterior styling by Igor Lobanov, the man behind the provocative ‘star-shaped’ superyacht concept which created world interest late last year, Jubilee found her way to the waters of Capelle aan den Ijssel near Rotterdam today.

Jubilee has a speculated beam of 15.8 metres (52’) which provides the interior space or Sam Sorgiovanni to style and work with. Her steel hull and aluminium superstructure still leave a lot to the imagination, however after leaving the shed, the largest project built in the Netherlands so far will be heading to her new drydock and is scheduled for official launch in 2016.