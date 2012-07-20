Oceanco Launch Superyacht Project Y708

After launching the 87m Nirvana (a.k.a. Y707) earlier this year, Oceanco have today introduced their second superyacht to water in the shape of the ultra-modern Y708 model.

Designed by Azure Naval Architects, the Y708 holds all of the stunning characteristics of an Oceanco yacht and the impressive position of 54th in the Top 100 Largest Yachts rankings.

When the design was first introduced to the public, we were told that Y708 holds a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 14.20m (46'7"ft) and a 4m (13'1"ft) draft. Built to comply to MCA standards,

Y708 is also capable of achieving a top speed of 24 knots flat out with a cruising speed of 20 knots from her 280,000-litre fuel tanks.

We’re sure more details and images surrounding the Y708 will emerge in due time, however, like most closely guarded secrets, Oceanco were unable to release any information at this current time.