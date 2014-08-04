Oceanco Launch Superyacht Project Y710
Oceanco has announced the successful launch of the 88.5 metre (290 ft) superyacht project Y710, the second yacht in the Top 100 to emerge recently and a crowning achievement by the revered Dutch yacht builder.
While details surrounding the Y710 project are still scarce, we can confirm her characteristic design was created by Espen Oeino, with a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and a 14.2m (47ft) beam.
Oceanco also unveiled that Y710 can accommodate the owner in a Master Suite – with private exterior deck and whirlpool – while guests can stay in two VIP suites and four guest cabins.
