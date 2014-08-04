Oceanco Launch Superyacht Project Y710

While details surrounding the Y710 project are still scarce, we can confirm her characteristic design was created by Espen Oeino, with a steel hull, aluminium superstructure and a 14.2m (47ft) beam.

Oceanco also unveiled that Y710 can accommodate the owner in a Master Suite – with private exterior deck and whirlpool – while guests can stay in two VIP suites and four guest cabins.

We look forward to providing you with more details as they emerge.