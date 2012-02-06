The construction of Y707, the seventh superyacht in Oceanco’s new generation of yachts, began in July 2008.

Australian-based Sam Sorgiovanni Designs is credited with exterior styling and interior design of the yard-coded Y707. Boasting a length of 88.5m and a beam of 14.2m,

Y707 is a yacht of harmonious proportions and extraordinary volumes. A lot of effort went into accommodating all of the owner’s requirements, without any sacrifice to her sleek and elegant profile.

Designed and constructed with great attention to detail, the Y707's contemporary interior features eucalyptus wood, teak and white onyx interspersed with natural materials, fabrics and colours.

The superyacht's versatile and extensive layout includes a large tender garage equipped with limousine tenders and the latest watersports equipment, an outdoor oval pool with height adjustable floor, jacuzzi and sunbathing area as well as a dedicated indoor 3D cinema.

Oceanco is one of the world’s most renowned builders of highly sophisticated larger custom superyachts with Y707 being no exception in representing both a culmination of innovation and attentiveness to her owner’s wishes. Final fit-out and sea trials are on track in anticipation of delivery in April 2012.

The Oceanco Y707 will be entering into the Superyachts.com Top 100 World’s Largest Yacht rankings at number 49.