Jubilee’s exterior is designed by Igor Lobanov of Lobanov Design, featuring a steel hull in an aluminium construction. Naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects combines an elongated profile with horizontal lines, balancing a sleek silhouette with a flawless finish.

Sam Sorgiovanni are the Australian-based visionaries responsible for the interior which showcase 2 VIP lounges, a master suite, 10 double cabins as well as a swimming pool on the main deck, catering up to 30 guests.

Additionally, she offers a fully certified helicopter operating deck forward with a concealed mooring deck below. From above, her curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built in Aquarium and substantial beach club; perfect for entertaining.

Jubilee uniquely outfitted at delivery includes all owner’s supplies; from tenders and watersports equipment to loose furniture and silverwear, foregrounding her as distinct in character and style.

This project was introduced to Oceanco by Burgess who also provided Technical Consultancy & Project Management throughout the entire build process. It will be undergoing sea trials in the North Sea and is scheduled to cruise the Mediterranean during the summer season.

As further details remain anticipated, Jubilee’s arrival on the waters of Alblasserdam, Netherlands by Dutch Yachting offers insight into the immense vessel to newly join the Oceanco fleet, as promising in performance and design than ever imaged.

Superyachts.com predicted the launch of Jubilee to be the largest project to enter Top 100 Largest Yachts this year, confirmed now through new photos of her unofficial world debut.