Superyacht Seven Seas is a yacht of impressive stature and design, built under the project name Y706 and launched in the latter days of 2010. Oceanco’s Y700 range includes such magnificent yachts as Amevi, Alfa Nero, Anastasia, Vibrant Curiosity and Sunrays – standing testament to the shipyards expertise in yacht building.

Through working in collaboration with designers Nuvolari & Lenard, Azure Naval Architects and the Wright Maritime Group, Oceanco has created a vessel of unrivalled beauty and luxury. Catering to the owner’s rather particular specifications, Oceanco equipped Seven Seas’ main salon with a professional projection system and a 5m x 2m cinema screen which, coupled with two rows of raked seating, will transform into a screening theatre. Seven Seas also boasts a vast 250m2 area, offering the perfect opportunity for al fresco dining or hosting a black tie gala.

Another amazing feature is a projector which blasts a crystal clear image onto the glass wall of the aft infinity pool, allowing her owner to view the latest movies whilst taking a swim.

Ranked number 46 in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World, Seven Seas pairs the capability of reaching a top speed of 20 knots through dual 4,680hp MTU engines and the exquisite interior design of Molly Isaksen Interiors for both performance and comfort.

Seven Seas can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 4 guest suites and 2 VIP suites, alongside offering a luxurious and expansive owner’s stateroom with study, owner’s lounge, lobby and private exterior deck area with whirlpool.



Oceanco has also announced the expansion of their facilities to accommodate the construction of 100m+ yachts in the future.

