“Only in its fifth year of operation, the Hainan Rendez Vous, comprising a yacht show, business jet exhibition and lifestyle showcase, has brought thousands of China's top earners to Sanya's picturesque shores. This show attracts more yachts than any other boat show in Asia, and Oceanco is pleased to renew its presence.”

“This unique luxury event is touted as the key networking platform for China’s leaders and international counterparts. As such, Hainan provides Oceanco the perfect opportunity to meet high-end Chinese clients. The Rendez Vous’s reputation has been growing in China and overseas, garnering sponsorship of the world’s leading luxury brands with great success.”

Oceanco also exhibited the impressive Nirvana at the Dubai Boat Show, we asked Michele how their global expansion is taking shape.

“The Dubai International Boat Show is an exclusive event strategically set up as a highly selective networking platform devised to attract Dubai’s business leaders and international counterparts. As such, this event provided Oceanco the perfect opportunity to meet local and worldwide potential interest. The show has outdone itself in 2013 and we noticed an increase in visitors of 30% to our stand as a result.

This year, Oceanco’s stunning 88.5m motor yacht Nirvana was showcased in the marina by the well-established brokerage house, Edmiston, who coordinated the viewings. The show organizers have announced that with Oceanco’s Nirvana being the largest yacht ever to attend, this year’s show was already looking to be bigger than the previous shows held since 2008.”

For more information on Oceanco's insights into the Chinese market and for updates of their latest projects, watch the above video.