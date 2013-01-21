“We have, at the moment, six yachts under construction all above 80m, so that’s not a bad start for 2013,” says Marcel Onkenhout. “The future is looking bright.”

Mohammed Al Barwani acquired the company in 2010 and noted how the yard has grown in the past few years, encompassing what we can expect for 2013. “We are growing, we are quite busy and we are investing in new facilities, new concepts and new architectural drawings, renderings and so on

Oceanco recently introduced one of their current projects under construction at the moment, the exciting 106m Solar – an environmentally friendly sailing yacht equipped with a Dyna Rig System which will be the largest yacht ever built in Holland upon her launch. This project was brought to the fore by designers at Nuvolari & Lenard and project managed by Moran Yacht & Ship.

“We are very proud of the project; it’s not only the largest project but a very environmental project. The project is called Solar and it would rely heavily, or chiefly, on power from solar energy.”

