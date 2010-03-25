Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard the PA122 is designed to resemble “a real ship” more than a superyacht due to its sheer size and composition. It holds the stature and size of a major vessel with forward areas of the superyacht looking purposeful, as if designed for long haul journeys. However, while the front of the superyacht looks more like a serious sea machine, it is built to offer ultimate luxury. The aft of the superstructure is more of a residence, bringing the classic Oceanco luxury and style to her design with a swimming pool and open spaces on each of her desks.

Her many unique features consist of an exterior glass elevator that raises from the boat deck to the helicopter landing pad. The helicopter deck itself is home to a full ship’s bridge with 270 degree visibility, an air-conditioned telescopic hanger and certified landing area at the forward tip of the yacht, making her a true image of professional power.

The PA122 integrates the use of Glass in a practical and well designed manner whilst aiding maneuverability in some places. This superyacht holds a special focus on hydrodynamics and propulsion to ensure minimum fuel use at all times. She is powered by a hybrid propulsion system which will give her greatly reduced emissions, consisting of four MTU Engines ranging from PTO/PTI and two E-Motors, capable of reaching around 21 knots. The PA122 can also easily accommodate 4 owners and 24 guests served by 43 crew.

Oceanco are world renowned for construction and design, offering high quality superyachts tailored to unique specifications laid down by the owner. The agency revealed a number of interesting designs at the recent 2010 Abu Dhabi Yacht Show such as the collaboration project with fashion Kingpin Elie Saab on the ES117, the sleek and futuristic Y708 and the PA122’s sister ship, the PA104.

Oceanco have also been pleased to announce that their 85.47m superyacht Vibrant Curiosity has been nominated for as a finalist in the “Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 1,300GT and above” category at the World Superyacht Awards 2010 held on the 22 May.