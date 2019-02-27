Did you know that 80% of yacht activity takes place on 20% of the world’s oceans? Although this is a figure which is shifting as a new demographic of adventurous yacht owners move in, traditional destinations such as the Caribbean and Mediterranean continue to reign supreme. With her displacement hull and plumb bow, Esquel is equipped for far flung cruising to untouched regions from the northernmost to southernmost ends of the globe.

This gigantic yacht strikes a perfect blend between expedition vessel and ultraluxe superyacht, featuring a 230 square meter tender garage for fast ribs, varietal tenders, watersports toys and diving gear. There is also an aft deck glass superstructure with enclosed pool and wellness area with panoramic views.

Meanwhile, Esquel’s interiors are warm and comfortable, furnished to create the feeling of a home away from home. “The ambition for Esquel’s interior is geared towards depicting the life, influences and home of a young explorer,” said interior stylist Gina Brennan, “It features an eclectic mix of antiques and artifacts collected on his/her travels.”

These luxe aspects are counterposed by the hardy functionality of an explorer. The boat is equipped with an abundance of deck space for accommodating locked containers, additional tenders and off-road vehicles, and harbours a sustainable compact diesel-electric architecture to allow uncompromised cruising through the world. This amazing multi-functional resource has a strengthened hull, Polar classification, and a cruising range of 7,000 nautical miles, and can be used as a platform for scientific studies such as coral aquaculture.

And it doesn’t stop there. Esquel has been engineered to carry two submarines, a land vehicle, motorbikes and a helicopter. “In order to truly realize her expedition potential,” says James Roy, Managing Director of Lateral, “Esquels’s naval architecture has been executed to provide maximum redundancy for the lowest possible maintenance.” The yacht’s setup houses cabins, first response units, seminar areas and research offices alongside the requisite socialising and relaxation areas.

Esqual is a yacht equally comfortable carrying out scientific research as she is hosting a party at the Cannes Film Festival. She is an incredible feat of planning and design - an accolade felt in the words of Commercial Director at Oceanco Dirk De Jong: “She offers all the aesthetics, amenities, interior and exterior finishes and attention to detail seen onboard all Oceancos.”