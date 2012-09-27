Oceanco Set to Build Largest Sailing Yacht in Holland
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the sale of the largest yacht ever to be built in Holland by leading shipyard Oceanco; introducing the 108m (354 Ft.) sailing yacht Solar.
This awe-inspiring DynaRig Sailing Yacht will be the most revolutionary vessel ever built and is set to feature a unique array of Green technologies highlighted by the ability to operate entirely on solar power.
Moran Yacht & Ship have assembled a veteran team of experts, sailors and designers to be involved in the construction of this truly unique vessel. More details to come.