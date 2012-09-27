Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Oceanco Set to Build Largest Sailing Yacht in Holland

By Ben Roberts

Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the sale of the largest yacht ever to be built in Holland by leading shipyard Oceanco; introducing the 108m (354 Ft.) sailing yacht Solar.

This awe-inspiring DynaRig Sailing Yacht will be the most revolutionary vessel ever built and is set to feature a unique array of Green technologies highlighted by the ability to operate entirely on solar power.

Moran Yacht & Ship have assembled a veteran team of experts, sailors and designers to be involved in the construction of this truly unique vessel. More details to come.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Latest Designs