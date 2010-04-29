Oceanco Sold

Mohammed Al Barwani has interests in oil, gas, manufacturing, and minerals in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, through MB Holding Company LLC as well as investments in various other diversified assets.

Barwani has a deep love of the sea and has owned a variety of motor yachts. Extremely enthusiastic about his new venture, he says, “I see Oceanco as a great brand. The company offers an outstanding growth opportunity as the world economy recovers. Oceanco’s order book is healthy and the business shows a strong balance sheet.”



Marcel Onkenhout, former Deputy Managing Director of Oceanco, who has been with the company for 16 years, has been appointed as the new CEO. He and his management team will ensure a seamless transition as the business moves forward under new ownership.



Oceanco has been building mega yachts since 1990 for discerning and sophisticated clients. In 2000, the yard launched the 95m Indian Empress (ex Al Mirqab), its largest build to date. In 2002, under the leadership of its former owner, Oceanco escalated its market plan and began building innovative and technologically advanced yachts over 80m in length.

Oceanco has the distinction of having built the largest yachts in Holland, which offer a high-level interior finish and state-of-the-art technology. Many of those launched over the last ten years appear in the Top 100 World’s Largest Yachts listing.

Furthermore, numerous Oceanco superyachts such as Lady Lola, Amevi, Alfa Nero, and Anastasia – to name a few – have been awarded prestigious awards for their stunning designs.



The latest yachts from the shipyard are the 85.5m Vibrant Curiosity, launched 2009 and the 85.5m Sunrays, which earlier this year. Motor yacht Vibrant Curiosity is Oceanco’s third project with Venice-based designers, Nuvolari and Lenard. The stunning superyacht has been nominated for several of this year’s industry awards. Motor yacht Sunrays sports an eye-catching teal-colored hull. The late Bjorn Johansson designed her curvaceous exterior and her interior was fashioned by veteran designer, Terence Disdale.

Three equally extraordinary yachts over 80m in length are currently under construction at Oceanco, with a fourth in the planning phases. Plans are also underway for construction of a new shed that can accommodate yachts up to 110m in length.



Mohammed Al Barwani, with a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University of Ohio and a Masters degree in Petroleum engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland has a firm grasp of projects and systems. He states: “Oceanco will not only continue to construct outstanding yachts, but it is my intention to take the Oceanco brand to the next level.”