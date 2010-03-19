Motor yacht Sunrays is a tailor-made Oceanco yacht, built for owners who approached the project with great enthusiasm.

Based on the proven technical Oceanco Y700 platform, Sunrays features exterior design by Bjorn Johansson Design, boasting a stunning curved, aluminium superstructure and striking teal coloured hull. Sunrays’ interior is the work of Terrence Disdale, designed under the guidance of her new owners.

The mega yacht offers generous living areas, designed to be multi-functional, with innovative features such as built-in table tops hidden in the ceiling, making her flexible for various occasions, from a cocktail party to a formal dinner.

The bridge deck offers a spa and lounge with bamboo finishing, which can be turned into a movie theatre, whilst the spacious sundeck boasts a generous spa area, and semi-enclosed air-conditioned bar.

Mega yacht Sunrays can accommodate up to 16 guests in her stylish suites. Both the master and VIP suites have foldable sea balconies, which can serve as an extra living area off the master suite.

Upon delivery, motor yacht Sunrays launched straight into the Superyachts.com Top 100 World’s largest yachts listing. Currently sitting at number 40, the mega yacht is expected to hold her position at number 49 by the end of the year.



View Sunrays video