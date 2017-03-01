The lifestyle philosophy of Amara, designed by Sam Sorgiovanni, provides unparalleled living and entertainment facilities for up to 20 guests on board.

“In designing the exterior lines of Amara, I wanted to portray a very strong and muscular form that was progressive in design but with a timeless appeal,” says designer Sam Sorgiovanni, who created the yacht with a long bow to accentuate the vessel’s volume.

The lower level deck opens up to reveal an expansive beach club resort that offers 3-way access to the sea; port, starboard and aft. Here, guests on board can find a full wellness area, with banya, hammam, beauty treatment lounge and a cinema experience for 16 people.

One of the more notable design features is located on the upper deck, where a waterfall cascades down into the main deck swimming pool, with pool bar, opening balconies and large entertainment areas to make the most of your time on board.

The interior itself is a contemporary take on the yachting lifestyle, with natural timber, stone and textural carpets and fabric blends to create an inviting and natural environment.

The Owner’s apartment features it’s own private plunge pool and open-air aft deck dining for over 20 guests. The gym, cabana style open-air cinema on the sun deck, climbing walls, water slides and arsenal of superyacht toys makes Amara one of the most exciting projects on the market today.

Unveiled by His Excellency Saeed Harib, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Vice President and Chairman of Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi, Amara is a new generation of lifestyle on the water with sleek and stylish design to match.