Oceanco Superyacht Lady Lola Sold

Built in 2002, Lady Lola was the highly private superyacht of a forward-thinking owner, who commissioned a custom yacht to cruise the world in style with 10 guests.

A deceptively sized motor yacht for 62.60-metres, the space on board is stretched out across both lavish interior areas and vast external decks ideal for entertaining or relaxing.

Designed by The A Group, the flowing lines and elegant profile soften the sheer size of Lady Lola, which is a design notion carried through to her Zuretti interiors.

Originally listed at an asking price of $39,750,000, Lady Lola is the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates.