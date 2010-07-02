Oceanco will be amongst some of the world’s finest shipyards exhibiting at the Monaco Yacht Show, the industries focal calendar event. The six models, four of which will be debuting at the show, will be proudly displayed at Oceanco’s newly-designed two-level stand.

The new models include the Oceanco designed 90m straight bow PA706 and the Explorer yacht PA144.

Also new is the Sam Sorgiovanni 120m PA146, combining a futuristic styling with classic Oceanco lines. Standing beside the new models will be the ES117, designed by the Haut Couture designer, Elie Saab, which debuted this year at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show.

Oceanco’s latest yacht under construction, the 85.6m Y708, featuring an Igor Lobanov exterior and Alberto Pinto interior, will also be on display as a full scale model alongside the 120m Nuvolari & Lenard designed PA122.

Displaying a full showcase of 60m, 80m, 90m and 110m projects, Oceanco will be available to meet visitors and discuss current and future projects amongst the presented models.