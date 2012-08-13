Measuring 88.5m (290.35’), Nirvana is the seventh in the new generation of Oceanco yachts to be launched after Sunrays and Seven Seas. Designed by Sam Sorgiovanni, her modern lines and contemporary style are just the first immediately distinctive features of an outstanding vessel through and through.

Nirvana holds six spacious decks and offers an impressive 150m2 owner’s suite, five guest cabins, a 3D cinema, a fully equipped gym, a 7.5m long oval pool and whirlpools with panoramic views. What’s more, is the room dividing partition among the salon, living room and the dining room are two vivariums; alive and active with chameleons, water dragons, bearded lizards, turtles and exotic frogs.

The garage hosts a large array of tenders and water sports equipment: two 11m tenders, one 8.5m ski boat, six jet skis and 4 wave runners. Adjacent to the garage is a water sports storage with diving equipment and a drying cabinet for wetsuits with immediate access to the sea.

Built to the standards of quality workmanship and technology that Oceanco is renowned for, she will certainly be turning a lot of heads at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show (19 to 22 September; berth N10).