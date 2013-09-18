The two projects measuring over 100m are the 105m (344.5ft) Tim Heywood designed "Dana" and the 110m (361ft) Nuvolari & Lenard designed "Rialto".



Two 90m (295.3ft) projects will also be making their debut - the Espen Øino, “Jasmine", and the Oceanco, "E-Motion".



In the 88m range designs, Oceanco will display the 88m (288.8ft) "Z10," newly designed by Michael Leach and the existing 88.5m (290.3ft), "Nirvana", designed by Sam Sorgiovanni - rounding off an impressive showcase of 80 - 100m+ yachts.