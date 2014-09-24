“We’re very happy to have a yacht along the quayside, Equanimity. It’s the largest yacht in the show.”

With a new facility, which is promising to be one of the most high-tech in the world, and two new deliveries taking place across 2014 – Oceanco has continued along their unstoppable trajectory and show no signs of stopping.

“It’s been a great year, we delivered Equanimity, we launched an 88m yacht designed by Espen Oeino, we won the Cannes Lux Media for the finest boat of the year – last night of course the MYS gave us the finest yacht for the year – we’ve won a number of awards and we have two deliveries – it’s been a great year.”

Two boats are currently under construction at the moment at the Oceanco yard, with two sailing yachts on the verge of emerging from the yard in the near future. Watch the above video to find out more about the incredible list of yachts in build at Oceanco.