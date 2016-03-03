Known as “Moonstone”, the 90-metre concept yacht is the result of a collaboration between Oceanco and compatriots Van Geest Design.

Designed and engineered on Oceanco’s 90-metre platform, the yacht’s layout has been designed to give optimum flexibility. Notable features include an entire Owner’s deck, a vast gym and spa area, a cinema and a touch-and-go helicopter pad.

Used in conjunction with special lighting effects, the yacht also features distinctive faceted hull sides designed to reflect the water and play off of the sunlight, helping to create a ‘twinkle’ effect that is visible from all around.

Furthermore, digitally programmed LED lights mean that a mere swipe of the finger on a mobile device can create a personalised light show.

According to Oceanco, Van Geest Design worked closely with Temeloy - an advanced lighting design company - to achieve these innovative visual effects.

Other features of interest include a sky deck lounge with 360° panoramic views, and modular, lightweight custom exterior deck furniture.

Side platforms forward give access to water toys and rescue tenders, while aft side platforms allow access to two main guest tenders and an outdoor lounge play area. The yacht will be PYC classed for more than 12 guests.

Oceanco will be showcasing the Moonstone concept project at the Dubai show until March 5th.