OCEANCO’S 290-FOOT (88.5-METER) NIRVANA IS A SUPER-

yacht tour de force. Her distinctive profile cuts an imposing figure

whether at anchor in Saint-Tropez or alongside the dock in Monaco.

With her dark-blue hull, her flared bow, the swooping notch in her

sheerline, and her bright caprails and transom, she is a standout any-

where she goes.

Nirvana made her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2012.

Featuring naval architecture by Oceanco and Azure, and exterior

styling and interior design by Australia-based Sam Sorgiovanni

Designs, she was built under the Oceanco code name of Y707.

Nirvana is the second custom yacht for her owner. The owner’s

representative, Exclusive Yacht Management, has had experience

on several other Oceanco yachts and appreciates the continuity of

having worked previously with Sorgiovanni and the accomplished

in-house project managers Jeroen Mulder and Arie Van Andel.