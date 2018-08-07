Oceanco’s Anastasia Sold and Renamed

Wheels will join the Fraser charter fleet and is available for charter in the Mediterranean from mid-August until the end of this summer. Prior to the winter season and moving across to the Caribbean, Wheels will undergo a refit.

Crafted in steel and aluminium, the seven-deck superyacht features an exterior and interior design by Australia-based design studio Sorgiovanni Designs. A warm, cosy interior is complemented by the juxtaposition of dark and light woods, while her sleek profile features subtle geometric shapes.

Wheels can accommodate up to 12 guests in a six-stateroom layout consisting of a duplex master suite, two VIP staterooms and three double cabins, all with en suite facilities. Furthermore, her spacious interior includes quarters for 26 crew, leisure and entertainment facilities including a cinema, a saloon — which can be transformed into a nightclub — a Jacuzzi, enclosed gym on the sundeck, and a touch-and-go helideck.

Meanwhile, on the lower deck an expansive garage can house large custom tenders along with jet skis, windsurfers and diving equipment. With a beam of 13.5-metres and a gross tonnage of 1,991, Wheels has a range of 4,400nm at 14 knots thanks to twin 2,722KW engines.