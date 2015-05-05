A report from the yard has today announced the successful launch of the Y711. Oceanco and Vitters Shipyard worked closely through all stages of this custom project and it is now awaiting the final phases of construction and attachment of masts and rigging.

During the Design Engineering Study, the Specification was defined by the yards' teams, in close cooperation with the Naval Architect, the Owners and their representatives, Master Yachts.

The yacht's complexity lies in her sheer size as well as in the qualities that make her a real performance sailing yacht. Oceanco's innovations and experience in building large custom power yachts in 80m+ range, and Vitters Shipyard's vast experience in building large, high performance sailing yachts was the driving force in teaming up to manage such a complex project. Capitalizing on each other's strengths, the teams broke boundaries with not only the size, but also the complexity, of an extensive array of advanced systems.

Built under the project name P85, with Owners Representatives Master Yachts, Naval Architect Tripp Design and Interior Designers Dölker + Voges, this extraordinary sailing super yacht combines outstanding sailing performance, state-of-the-art technology and reliability, with exceptional space, comfort and luxury - a combination rarely found on sailing yachts.

The design and execution of all components of this 85.9 metre yacht ensure that guests and crew alike will sail in safety and comfort. Given her design characteristics, she will be as nimble and as easy to handle as a yacht of smaller dimensions, proving that a super sailing yacht can have competitive sailing capabilities with relative ease of handling. As can be expected from both naval architects and builders, this is a true sailing yacht, performing well at all points of sail and benefitting from exhaustive engineering and superior craftsmanship.

The yacht has a clean, high-volume superstructure designed to blur the boundaries between inside social spaces and outside deck areas, with long, clear sightlines throughout. The yacht is designed around a comfortably clear and modern interior that adorns four decks of common as well as discrete living areas, for both social and private use.

The unique steering system, developed by Vitters Shipyard, completes the ultimate sailing experience. By translating the hydrodynamic forces on the underwater rudder blades directly to the Fly Bridge steering wheels, this steering system provides the helmsman with immediate feedback, a feeling for the yacht.

This groundbreaking sailing yacht pioneers new territory on many fronts. She will be an astonishing sight to behold as she sails the world's oceans. Once finished, the Oceanco Y711 will enter into the Top 100 at 68th position.