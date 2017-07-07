Drawn by Lobanov Design, Jubilee is the largest yacht ever built at Oceanco alongside holding the largest yacht built in the Netherlands. Her immediately recognisable exterior style is original, striking and flows with horizontal blue lines wrapped around a layout built for luxury on the water.

"Burgess introduced this project to Oceanco and we provided technical consultancy and project management as owner's representative throughout the entire build process," says Joe Cic, from Burgess.

Among other noteable design features, she has a fully certified helicopter operating deck on the bow with a concealed hanger below. Viewed from above, her curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built in Aquarium and substantial beach club below.

Over 4,500 GRT creates a formidable size, with an impressive beam of 16.4-metres (54ft) and a distinctive Sorgiovanni interior style throughout. Both spacious and rich, her interiors can accommodate up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms including an entirely private owner’s deck.

Jubilee represents a number of firsts in yachting, not only for her size, but also the fact that she is a fully turn-key project completely outfitted at delivery including all Owner's supplies; tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, etc.

"Our plans for Jubilee's first season are to cruise the Western Med," says build captain Roy Dance. "But after that, who knows, this yacht is certainly capable of going anywhere in the world.”

We look forward to bringing you more updates on this milestone project as it begins its maiden voyage, as well as its long and undoubtedly prosperous career on the water.