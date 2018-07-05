Oceanco's Project Shark Delivered

Project Shark, previously Y717, was given her name as the wing stations bear a resemblance to a hammerhead shark, while the mast in profile is shaped like a fin, contrasting with the flowing rhythm of the hull below. This modern revolutionary exterior styling is by DeBasto Design. Back in February Luiz de Basto told Superyachts.com; "It looks beautiful. Four years in development, the Oceanco team did an incredible job respecting my design to the smallest detail regarding the exterior design."

“The profile has a unique sense of contrast and homogeneity between the dark glass and the white balconies, providing a constant exchange in shape and lines between the two elements,” says DeBasto. “My initial drawings may have looked like a futuristic concept, yet she is now a very real yacht on account of the execution made possible by the advanced technology of the Oceanco engineering team and by the vision of her experienced owner and his team.”

The yacht's groundbreaking design and technological advances bear the distinct DNA of an Oceanco: she reflects the latest advances in glass technology and she is the first yacht in the Netherlands to be given the official Lloyd’s Register Integrated Bridge System (IBS) notation and designation.

Y717 features a superstructure completely finished in reflective glass. From the interior, the glass yields panoramic floor-to-ceiling views aft, port and starboard. Her design was conceived to maximize opportunities for outdoor living and to have direct contact with the marine environment. While the yacht yields a massive amount of volume, DeBasto has ensured that the profile remains long, sporty and lean without a top-heavy superstructure.

The entire upper deck is dedicated to owners and has been specifically designed without walkaround passages to ensure complete privacy. The owners also have access to the outside via private balconies, which flood the interior space with light and offer incredible views.

The interior was designed by Nuvolari Lenard with the owners stipulating no dark timbers preferring the delicate and sophisticated use of alternative materials and finishes such as fine fabrics, wallpaper, 3D lacquer and lots of upholstery.

“The main theme is nature, starting from blossom cascades, and moving to feathers, fish, waves and so on,” says Valentina Zannier, chief interior designer and junior partner at Nuvolari Lenard. “It is all nicely integrated in a fluent feeling that would make every guest feel very comfortable in any room, any time of the day. The richness is almost invisible because it’s expressed by the quality of the details and the tasteful combination of complete bespoke finishes.”