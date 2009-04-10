Oceanfast launches 48m superyacht

The Oceanfast 48 joins last year’s 36 metre Eendracht, and an upcoming 60 metre variant, as part of a new range of Oceanfast motor yachts designed for owners seeking a high quality, well engineered and functional yacht that represents market-leading value.

Oceanfast Sales and Marketing Manager Richard Williams said the Oceanfast 48 series had already attracted strong global market interest at a time when operating costs and practicality were increasingly significant considerations. "Visitors to the Oceanfast 48 have been impressed to see that the yacht's good looks are more than complimented by first class engineering and electrical systems," Mr Williams said.

With a top speed of 16 knots and 4000 nautical mile range at a cruising speed of 12 knots, the Oceanfast 48 series is well suited to long range exploring, boasting the ability to operate both as a fully crewed super yacht on the charter market or equally with minimal crew for an owner who desires a more direct involvement.

Due for completion in July, the 48 metre luxury private motor yacht is currently being marketed for sale in the region of EURO 17 million or USD 22 million.

\\\\"In addition, with an internal width of eight metres, the full beam main saloon brings an owner to the water’s edge creating the volume normally only found in much longer yachts,” he said.