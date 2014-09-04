Amongst the amenities offered by this first yacht is an upper deck owner’s suite with private terrace, while a VIP plus two guest cabins are located on the lower deck.

The interior decoration is a result of a study undertaken by the in-house design studio in conjunction with the Owner. The primary timbers used throughout will consist of limed Grey Oak, Macassar Ebony, Wengé, lacquered wood and wood floors.

The convertible aft deck, with oversized modular sofas, will stow a 6.50m diesel powered SACS tender while two 3-seater personal water-crafts, 2 Seabobs and one JetLev will be stored in the transom garage. An additional stand-up JetSki will be installed on the deck, right under the 1.5 ton capacity Opacmare crane.

The engine room will be buffered from the lower deck amenities by a spectacular sound insulation system engineered like on a 50 meter yacht and the by the vast crew quarters and custom made galley.

As the entire Oceanic Yachts production – OY 90 #1 maintains the brand-new philosophy whose main features are: extended outdoor and indoor living volumes, ability to carry large toys and tenders, high performance and ability to navigate at economic speed with low fuel consumption, resulting in reduced overall operating costs.