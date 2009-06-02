Oculus: superyacht of the future

Coming in at an enormous 76.2 metres, Oculus is the premier design launch from Schöpfer Yachts LLC and designed by E.Kevin Schöpfer, founder and owner of the company.



Oculus is a long-distance cruising yacht with a potential top speed in excess of 25 knots. Capable of accommodating 12 guests in sumptuous comfort, the exterior features a dramatic reverse bow configuration while the armature of the vessel helps balance the two into an elegant, symmetrical structure. Featuring a 'low rider profile', Oculus boasts slightly lowered surfaces allowing for side recreational area, alternate dockage and an open slow cruise with retractable side panels able to close the area off should larger waves occur.



The interior of Oculus is absolutely stunning: a 12 foot ceiling opens the main salon while a cylindrical double height dining room, central stair and elevator tube give heightened definition. The second level is devoted entirely to the owner's suite. Other bed chambers and living areas are divided by a series of four freestanding tubes that double as storage and bathing facilities.



Schöpfer Yachts is an American company founded in 2008 and dedicated to creating advanced yacht aesthetics and technology. Schöpfer Yachts chooses to secure alliance with naval architects and shipyards which allows them the flexibility to explore cutting-edge designs and exceed the highest level of maritime standards.