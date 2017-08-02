A Benetti classic delivered in 2008, I Dynasty is a yacht that's stature is a testament to its builders. Navigating the waters at a speed of around 15 knots, her airs, graces and easily-identifiable lines are with thanks to the timeless style of a prototypical Italian build.

Aside from her original design by Stefano Natucci, I Dynasty was fully repainted and received extensive refit work in 2014 in Livorno; only adding to her all-Italian feel.

With her successful sale no doubt giving thanks to her immaculate condition, I Dynasty boasts a state of pristine luxury, achieved by a life on the water enjoyed only by her private owners and yet to be opened up to charter guests.

But, with space for 14 guests in 6 cabins, she's an undeniably spacious superyacht, engineered to be enjoyed and to entertain with the help of a huge facilities list. A sky deck bar, games tables, cinema screen, sauna and air-conditioned gym as well as forward-facing pool make up just some of the recent sales’ defining features.

Whether she is experienced by new owners or opened up to the charter market for the first time, we look forward to seeing I Dynasty at home at sea, and of course, await the next celebrated sale for SuperYachtsMonaco.