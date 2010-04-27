Superyacht Ohana is an all-aluminium yacht, built to ABS and MCA standards. The luxury yacht can sleep 10/12 guests in five suites, comprising a master suite, two double suites and two triples.

Ohana’s contemporary interior offers spacious living areas with clean lines, wood finishes and bold colours. The stylish main saloon has large, glass doors leading to the aft cockpit area, where guests can enjoy al fresco dining.



The generous flybridge offers plenty of space for relaxation, with abundant sun pads and seating areas.

Powered by twin Deutz engines, Ohana can achieve a range of 4,000nm at 10 knots.

Superyacht Ohana is for sale with Perini Navi USA and Fraser, with an asking price of €17.9 million.

Charter Sailing yacht Ohana

Ohana is also available for charter with Perini Navi USA.