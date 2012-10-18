Okko: Harmonious Cruising in a Cutting Edge Classic
Mondo Marine launched the 41m superyacht Okko back in June, their 61st luxury yacht to date, and after making her debut at the 2012 Monaco Yacht Show Superyachts.com can bring you an exclusive insight into what could very well be a classic yacht in the making.
Her interior design is a combination of contemporary space and classic furnishings, an atmosphere created by a harmonious play of lighting and a skilful choice of materials such as the luxurious Frakè Wood.
Okko’s three decks can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, consisting of an incredible owner’s suite with a well equipped relaxation area providing comfortable seating and a generous cloakroom alongside two full-beam VIP suites and two double cabins.
With an exterior and interior profile by Giorgio Vafiadis, Okko can achieve a speed of up to 16 knots and reach a distance of 3,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.