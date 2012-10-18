Her interior design is a combination of contemporary space and classic furnishings, an atmosphere created by a harmonious play of lighting and a skilful choice of materials such as the luxurious Frakè Wood.

Okko’s three decks can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, consisting of an incredible owner’s suite with a well equipped relaxation area providing comfortable seating and a generous cloakroom alongside two full-beam VIP suites and two double cabins.

With an exterior and interior profile by Giorgio Vafiadis, Okko can achieve a speed of up to 16 knots and reach a distance of 3,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.