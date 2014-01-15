Olympia Returns Home To Feadship For Refit Project
After 45 years on the water, the 25.80 metre Olympia has returned home to the Feadship yard for an extensive refit.
Having impressed owners and onlookers across the Mediterranean region for four and a half decades, the 25.80-metre Feadship Olympia has returned to the Netherlands for a comprehensive refit. Launched in 1969 as Monara, her current owners intend to restore Olympia to her original name and condition in a comprehensive project inspired by her sister-ship.
Monara and Din-Dina III (now Sultana) were built completed in 1969 for Italian clients. These impressively elegant motoryachts were ordered on the strength of a string of Feadships built earlier in the decade with the legendary Carlo Riva. Monara and Din-Dina III exuded the spirit of the age and have more than stood the test of time aesthetically.