Having impressed owners and onlookers across the Mediterranean region for four and a half decades, the 25.80-metre Feadship Olympia has returned to the Netherlands for a comprehensive refit. Launched in 1969 as Monara, her current owners intend to restore Olympia to her original name and condition in a comprehensive project inspired by her sister-ship.



Monara and Din-Dina III (now Sultana) were built completed in 1969 for Italian clients. These impressively elegant motoryachts were ordered on the strength of a string of Feadships built earlier in the decade with the legendary Carlo Riva. Monara and Din-Dina III exuded the spirit of the age and have more than stood the test of time aesthetically.