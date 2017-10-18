The first launch from Turquoise Yachts since the yard announced a restyled approach, Razan is effortlessly cool, contemporarily styled and reflects a world of exciting new projects underway.

Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show brought world-class acclaim to the seamless design, and offered a platform for Steen Christensen of Fraser Spain to introduce buyer to boat.

From the drawing boards of the London design studio H2, Razan is an award-winning launch and the flagship of a new fleet; including another H2-designed 77-metre motor yacht, a 74-metre, 56m, 74m, 66m and 81m superyacht, all with designers from across the world such as Vallicelli, Winch, Nuvolari Lenard and Vitruvius.

The lifestyle on board was celebrated across the yachting media thanks to the open lifestyle and layout, with a huge sundeck with both spa pool and lounge bar with a focus on space across the beach club-come-dive store.

The space throughout reflects capability as her 4200 nautical mile ability means Razan is a go-anywhere yacht with ample space for long voyages and a low draft for the Caribbean cruising grounds.

Able to accommodate up to 12 guests, including two VIPs, a Master Suite and three large staterooms, the deceptively sized 47 is the latest sales announcement from a shipyard facing an extremely exciting new future.