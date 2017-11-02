With day one behind us and day two in full swing, FLIBS is once again full of yachting aficionados, industry and owners walking the stretch from Bahia Mar to the Sails Marina. We’ve gathered an update surrounding the updates and announcements coming from the show this week.

The Superyachts

The Fort Lauderdale fleet - or more appropriately ‘armada’ - is world-renowned for its strength in numbers; however the style on display is of another level.

Superyachts such as Cloudbreak, TV, Mine Games, Wabi Sabi, Vanish, Home, Double Down, Rock It and Apogee are at the head of an impressive fleet; which also brings adventure to the docks in the form of DAMEN’s AXIS and New Frontiers support vessels. We’ll be taking a closer look at the fleet on display this week across this weekend, so stay tuned for more.

The Projects

Benetti announced to the world a brand-new collaboration with the British RWD design studio today, as they pull the cover on the BNow by RWD family of yachts. Designed for owners looking to cruise in typical Benetti comfort but with a new style and greatly reduced delivery time, these four new models are the head of the announcements emerging this week.

The update we’re looking forward to see this week is the new Fincantieri ‘Project Ganimede’, which has been teased heavily on the run up to the show and will no doubt add undeniable excitement to the reveals taking place this week.

The Industry

The yachting industry was in the spotlight during the International Superyacht Society (ISS) Awards last night which provided Andrew Winch with an ISS Leadership for 40 years of iconic work. “It is an honour to receive this award,” explains Andrew Winch. “I am delighted to share it with the Winch Design team. I am as passionate about this industry today as I was when I started in the business with Jon Bannenberg over forty years ago."

Among those to earn awards were Burgess, Pendennis and RWD for the refit of Aquila, PH Design for the interior of Sybaris, Feadship for their flawless work on Faith and many more accolades handed out to both motor yachts, sail and innovators across the industry.

We’re on the docks this week with our film team to bring you an in-depth insight into the show, the superyachts and so much more; however, in the meantime, you can get a first-hand insight from the photos taken from the dock across our exclusive gallery below.